Demchenko: Activity of Russians' assaults in Sumy region has decreased

The enemy also began to use less motorized vehicles to try to advance

Andriy Demchenko (Photo: Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform)

Russia continues to try to enter the territory of Sumy region with small assault groups. However, the number of enemy assaults has decreased recently, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, during a telethon.

According to him, the activity of hostile groups has decreased due to the fact that the Defense Forces are constantly destroying them.

"Dozens of killed and dozens of wounded are the losses incurred by the enemy. Initially, when the enemy started using such tactics, we saw that they practically did not pay attention to their own losses. However, now, probably due to lack of strength, the enemy's activity in this area has significantly decreased," noted Demchenko .

In addition, small groups of Russians have begun to use ATVs or motorized vehicles less. This, according to the SBGS spokesman, indicates that the Defense Forces are effectively countering the enemy in this section of the front.

on June 14, Zelenskiy said that the Defense Forces had liberated Andriivka in Sumy region and were managing to drive out Russian troops.