Opposition Platform MP Plachkova resigns: what is known about her

Tetiana Plachkova, an MP from the banned Opposition Platform — For Life party, has resigned her parliamentary seat, according to the draft resolution that appeared on the website of the parliament .

In her statement, Plachkova says she decided to resign her parliamentary powers "due to family circumstances."

From 2019 to March 2022, Plachkova was a member of a delegation of Ukrainian MPs from the Opposition Platform and, led by former party leader Viktor Medvedchuk, met with members of the illegitimate State Duma in Moscow, the Chesno movement watchdog claims.

Plachkova was on the list of lawmakers who left Ukraine a few days before the start of Russia's full-scale aggression.

In addition, she was among the MPs who signed the petition to the Constitutional Court, on the basis of which it abolished criminal liability for declaring false information.

Golos MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted that the actual number of legislators will consequently be reduced to a record low of 404. At the same time, the constitutional composition of the Rada is 450 MPs.

On March 20, 2022, due to the Russian invasion, the National Security and Defense Council suspended the activities of pro-Russian parties, including the Opposition Platform.

In September of the same year, the party was finally banned by the court.

