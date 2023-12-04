Rheinmetall to provide tens of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine in €142mln deal

The German arms producer Rheinmetall received a large order for the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine

Rheinmetall (Photo: EPA, Hannibal Hanschke)

The largest German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall received an order for the supply of 155 mm artillery shells to Ukraine for the amount of about 142 million euros, reads the statement of the company.

The order from a NATO partner country contains tens of thousands of 155 mm artillery shells.

The projectiles will be manufactured by Rheinmetall Expal Munitions, the group's recently acquired Spanish subsidiary. The ammunition will be delivered in 2025.

The production and delivery of about 40,000 shells for Ukraine from an earlier order should take place in 2024.

As Rheinmetall has stated, the demand for artillery ammunition is currently very high, this is due not only to the needs of Ukraine, but also to the need to replenish the largely depleted ammunition warehouses of Germany and other NATO and EU countries.

On October 10, 2023, Rheinmetall announced that it had received an order from the German government for more than 100,000 155 mm artillery shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This is the third munitions contract under the framework order of the German government.

On October 24, Ukraine's state defense corporation Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall created a joint venture for the maintenance and repair of Western equipment.

Rheinmetall plans to produce in Ukraine not only tanks, but also ammunition, as well as air defense systems.