Diplomatic paths needed to return Crimea while military resources are limited, says Zelenskyy

According to the president, the war has now entered a "complicated period"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Retaking occupied territories, including Crimea, will likely require diplomatic efforts due to Ukraine’s current military limitations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Japan’s Kyodo News.

"Our army lacks the strength to do that. That is true. We do have to find diplomatic solutions," Zelenskyy said, referencing the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 in particular.

Diplomatic steps would only be viable once Ukraine is "strong enough" to deter further Russian aggression, he added.

Zelenskyy also acknowledged that the full-scale war with Russia has entered a "complicated period".