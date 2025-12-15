District-based air raid warning is introduced in Ukraine

The new alert system is expanding throughout Ukraine, except for two regions

Air raid alert (Photo: Depositphotos)

Ukraine has introduced a new approach to air alerts – district alerts. The system will operate throughout the country, except for Donetsk and Luhansk regions. About this said prime minister Yulia Sviridenko.

"Differentiating the signal by individual districts will help reduce the duration of alarms in those communities where there is no real threat at a particular moment. This has been a long time coming asked business and local communities so that enterprises can operate without downtime," she said.

Svyrydenko noted that the system was tested in 13 regions at the first stage. Now, the State Emergency Service, together with the Air Force and the DIA, have expanded it across the country.

According to the Prime Minister, the new approach has significantly reduced the duration of alarms, which is especially noticeable in the frontline and central regions. The greatest effect was recorded in Dnipropetrovska oblast, where some communities received more than 100 additional days without alarms. In Sumy region, the duration of alarms was reduced by 50 days, and in Kharkiv region, by more than a month in some communities.

"This allows critical infrastructure and businesses to operate more stably and support economic activity in the regions. In addition, the signal transmission from the Air Force to the SES now takes 8-15 seconds instead of several minutes, which increases the efficiency of response," Svyrydenko added.