Ukraine's NATO, EU accession vital for security, peace in Euro-Atlantic region – UNIC

The co-chairs of the Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council (UNIC), the first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Korniyenko, and the member of the Lithuanian Parliament, Audronius Ažubalis, approved a joint statement confirming the readiness of the NATO allies to support Ukraine until victory in the war against Russia. The statement also emphasized that for the sake of peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic space, a strong Ukraine should become a full member of NATO and the European Union.

UNIC welcomed the determination of the parliaments of NATO countries to continue providing military, economic, political and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The text of the statement also says that Vladimir Putin's hopes for war-weary Western partners are in vain.

NATO Allies remain determined to support Ukraine's right to self-defense against Russian aggression, and to provide Ukraine with the military equipment necessary to achieve victory.

"To truly achieve peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area, a strong, democratic, and secure Ukraine must become a full member of the NATO and EU families," the document states.

REFERENCE The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is institutionally separate from the Alliance, but it is an important link between the bloc and the parliaments of its member states. The UNIC was established in 1998 to ensure greater transparency in the implementation of the NATO-Ukraine Charter and to demonstrate parliamentary interest and engagement in NATO-Ukraine cooperation. Since then, it has become a broader forum where members can discuss any issue of mutual interest.

On July 11, 2023, the final communique of the NATO summit in Vilnius was published. Ukraine did not receive an invitation, but it was agreed that there was no need for a MAP.

On November 27, Vice President of the European Commission Věra Jourová said that an effective anti-corruption system is being formed in Ukraine, as the country seeks to start negotiations on EU membership.

On November 29, at a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, an adapted Annual National Program for further reform was presented to meet the requirements of the Alliance.

On January 5, 2024, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced the creation of a separate committee in the parliament, which will deal with the adaptation of Ukrainian laws to NATO standards.

On Sunday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that "at a certain stage" he wants to invite Ukraine to become a full member of NATO. He considers it a "good thing" for the Alliance and for the United States to support Ukraine.