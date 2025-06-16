"Do not travel." State Department raises threat level in Israel to maximum

The agency urges Americans not to travel to Israel due to armed conflict, terrorism, and civil unrest

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The US State Department has raised the risk level to the fourth, highest, level for Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and urged American citizens not to travel there, the US Embassy in Israel said.

The agency urges against traveling to Israel due to armed conflict, terrorism, and civil unrest.

To the West Bank (Palestinian Authority) due to terrorism and civil unrest.

To Gaza – because of terrorism and armed conflict.

The State Department also urged against visiting northern Israel within 4 kilometers of the Lebanese and Syrian borders due to the constant military presence and activity.

The agency notes that there is an increased risk in some areas.

Earlier, on June 14, the State Department granted permission for the voluntary departure of non-emergency American officials and their families due to the "volatile and unpredictable security situation in the region."

On June 16, the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv was damaged by Iranian missiles hitting the building nearby.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the State Department declared a fourth threat level for all of Ukraine, but in the fall of 2024 it lowered it to third for the western regions: the US still advises against traveling to these regions due to the threat of Russian attacks.