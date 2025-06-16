US embassy damaged in Tel Aviv after Iranian strike

Israel's attack on Iran (Photo: x.com/Mdais)

The US Embassy in Tel Aviv was damaged by Iranian missiles hitting the building, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on social media.

"The US Embassy and Consulate in Israel will officially remain closed today as the shelter-in-place order is still in effect. Some minor damage from Iranian missile strikes near the embassy compound in Tel Aviv, but no injuries to US service members," Huckabee wrote.

The embassy press service reported that all US government employees and their family members should remain at home and near their places of residence until further notice.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem will also be closed on June 16. This also applies to consular offices in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

"The US Embassy currently does not have the ability to evacuate Americans or directly assist them in leaving Israel," the embassy said.