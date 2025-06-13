Iran launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Israel – video, photos

The army recorded about 150 rockets, there are casualties

Iranian missiles fly towards Israel through the Gaza Strip (Photo: HAITHAM IMAD)

Iran has launched a massive attack on Israel in response to a previous attack on its nuclear facilities. The Israeli army (IDF) reported on the progress of the attack.

21:03. "The IDF recently detected missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are working to intercept the threat," the report says.

The military urged the country's residents to stay in shelters and leave them only after receiving appropriate instructions.

21:10. "At this time, the IDF is working on intercepting and striking where necessary to eliminate the threat," the military said.

The Army noted that the country's air defense is not airtight, so it is important to follow the instructions of the Rear Command regarding staying in shelters.

9:20 PM. Explosions can be heard over Tel Aviv, Reuters writes, citing a local resident.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

In the live broadcast conducted by the agency, smoke can be seen over the first city.

21:25. "The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have launched a wave of retaliatory strikes against Israel," the Iranian news agency IRNA reported. Tehran called its operation "True Promise 3."

21:33. The IDF reported that the Iranian attack is ongoing – dozens of additional missiles have been launched towards Israel.

"The explosions you hear are the result of interception or fall of missiles," the military said.

They urged not to distribute data about the locations of the hits and videos of them.

Videos are circulating online, allegedly showing an attack on Tel Aviv:

21:38. The de facto leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued a statement: "Today we must give a strong response to the evil, vile, terrorist Zionist identity. With God's help, we will respond to them with force and show them no mercy."

The EPA publishes a photo from Jerusalem:

Photo: ATEF SAFADI / EPA

21:55. Since the beginning of the attack, 150-200 rockets have been fired, there are approximately nine hit points, according to the Israeli TV channel N12.

22:24. According to the current situation, the Rear Command has allowed Israelis to leave shelters in all areas of the country and remain near them, the IDF reported.

Media The Times of Israel, citing the army, writes that Iran launched about 150 ballistic missiles in two waves.

Currently, about 15 injured people are known, most of them are in satisfactory condition, doctors said.

On the eve of this attack, the Iranian-backed Houthis launched a missile at Israel – it fell in the Palestinian Authority, injuring three children.