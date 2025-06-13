IAEA detects radiation contamination inside key Iranian nuclear facility

At the same time, the radiation level outside its borders remains unchanged

Rafael Grossi (Photo: EPA)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has detected contamination inside a key uranium enrichment facility in the city of Natanz, which was attacked by Israel on the eve of the attack, the agency's director general, Rafael Grossi, said.

"Radiation levels outside the Natanz facility remained unchanged. The type of radioactive contamination present inside the facility, mainly alpha particles, can be managed with appropriate protective measures," the official said at 6:03 p.m. Kyiv time.

Read also Iran has never been so weak

There have been no updates on the situation yet.

The Israeli strike on this facility is also confirmed by satellite images showing damage.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that the country's air defense system shot down an Israeli drone near an Iranian underground uranium enrichment plant near the village of Fordo, Reuters reports. Earlier, Iranian resources reported two explosions near the nuclear facility.