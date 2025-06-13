Iran assures IAEA that three key nuclear facilities were not attacked by Israel

It has been confirmed that the country's largest nuclear facility, Natanz, was hit

Attack on Iran (Photo: Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA)

Three key nuclear facilities in Iran were allegedly not affected by Israeli strikes. This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with reference to Iranian officials, according to the TV channel CNN.

The Fordow, Isfahan and Bushehr sites were not affected, the IAEA said, adding that the agency's director general, Rafael Grossi, had contacted Iranian officials.

It is confirmed that the country's largest nuclear facility, Natanz, was hit. Video and photos show puffs of smoke rising above the facility. According to the IAEA, there is no increase in radiation levels there.

Fordow and Natanz are both underground facilities. Fordow is located approximately 32 km northeast of the city of Qom and Natanz is located approximately 240 km south of the capital city of Tehran.

Iran has spent years hardening its nuclear facilities against the threat of military strikes, making it difficult to destroy them completely, military experts tell CNN.

It uses specialized hardened concrete, and some underground facilities are connected to tunnels with 90-degree turns, adding another layer of complexity, experts say.