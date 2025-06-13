Trump says Iran is turning to the US after Israeli strikes

Donald Trump said he was "pleased with Israel's actions during the strikes"

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump said that Iran is reaching out to the Americans to continue talks on the nuclear deal after the Israeli strikes, he said in a comment to NBC News.

"They're calling me to talk... The same people we worked with last time... Many of them are already dead," Trump said.

Reporters also asked Trump whether he believed negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program could continue.

"They lost the opportunity to make a deal. Now they may have another chance. We'll see," the American president said.

Donald Trump also added that he was "pleased with Israel's actions during the strikes."

"They had the best equipment in the world – American equipment," Trump said.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched Operation Eastern Lion . The IDF carried out a "preemptive strike" on Iran's nuclear program facilities to prevent Tehran from obtaining weapons of mass destruction.

Immediately after the strikes, the US disavowed this operation, assuring that it was not participating.