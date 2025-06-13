Trump called on Iran to conclude a nuclear deal. Warned that future attacks will be even more brutal
The President of the United States Donald Trump has once again called on Iran to conclude a nuclear deal amid Israeli strikes on the country. The American president made the relevant post on the social network Truth Social.
"I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest terms possible, 'just do it,' but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they came, they just couldn't do it," Trump wrote.
He added that otherwise, the consequences would be "far worse than anything they know, expect, or have been told." Trump emphasized that the United States "produces the best and deadliest military equipment in the world".
"Israel has a lot of it, and it will have even more. And they know how to use it," the US President emphasized.
He argues that some Iranian hardliners spoke boldly, but they did not know what was about to happen. According to Trump, "they're all dead, and it's only going to get worse".
"There has already been much death and destruction, but there is still time to end this slaughter, and the next attacks already planned will be even more brutal. Iran must make a deal before there is nothing left and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more deaths, no more destruction, just do it before it's too late," Trump summarized.
- On June 13, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that it had carried out a "preemptive strike" against Iran's nuclear program, to prevent Tehran from obtaining weapons of mass destruction.
- The attack killed several of Iran's top military officials.
- Trump said the US is ready to defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates.