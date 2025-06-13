"Iran is a source of many problems". Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacts to Israeli strikes

It is important to avoid further destabilization and prevent civilian casualties, the Foreign Ministry said

Ukraine has called Iran the source of many problems in the Middle East and beyond, commenting on Israel's strikes on the country's nuclear facilities. This is stated in a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It states that Ukraine is following with concern the developments in the Middle East in connection with Israel's strikes on Iran. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the continuation of hostilities could have negative consequences for international security and global financial stability, especially in the oil markets.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that it is important to avoid further destabilization and prevent civilian casualties.

"We would like to remind you that the Iranian regime supports Russia in its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and provides Moscow with weapons to kill Ukrainians. Iran is the source of many problems in the Middle East and beyond," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is convinced that restoring peace and stability in the Middle East will be in the interests not only of the region but also of the entire international community. Security in Europe and the Middle East are directly linked.

The Ministry called on the international community to take joint and decisive action to overcome current security threats and coordinated deterrence of the group of aggressive regimes – Russia, Iran and North Korea.

on June 13, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that it had launched a "preemptive strike" against Iran's nuclear program, to prevent Tehran from obtaining weapons of mass destruction.

The attack killed several of Iran's top military officials.

The IDF revealed Iran's plan to destroy the country and showed a video of plans for allegedly preparing.