NYT: Iran refuses to negotiate with US over nuclear program after Israeli strike
Iran announced on state television that it will not participate in talks with the United States on its nuclear program scheduled for June 15. This was reported by The New York Times.
Aladdin Borojerdi, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, also said that the sixth round of talks had been canceled, iran.liveuamap reports .
On the night of June 13, Israel launched Operation Eastern Lion . The IDF carried out a "preemptive strike" on Iran's nuclear program to prevent Tehran from obtaining weapons of mass destruction. The United States disavowed the operation, saying it was not participating .
As a result of Israeli strikes on Iran, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, and the IRGC Commander-in-Chief, Hossein Salami, were killed .
US President Donald Trump has again urged Iran to sign a nuclear deal amid Israeli strikes on the country, saying the consequences otherwise would be "far worse than anything they know, expect or have been told."
- On May 2, Rubio said that Iran must abandon uranium enrichment and the development of long-range missiles, and also allow American inspectors to enter its facilities.
- On May 10, Witkoff stated that the US may withdraw from nuclear talks with Iran if there is no progress.
- On May 15, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader said that Tehran was ready to sign a nuclear deal in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
- On June 4, Iran's supreme leader said that the country would not give up uranium enrichment in order to conclude a nuclear deal with the United States.