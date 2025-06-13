NYT: Iran refuses to negotiate with US over nuclear program after Israeli strike

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Photo: ERA / IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER OFFICE HANDOUT)

Iran announced on state television that it will not participate in talks with the United States on its nuclear program scheduled for June 15. This was reported by The New York Times.

Aladdin Borojerdi, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, also said that the sixth round of talks had been canceled, iran.liveuamap reports .

On the night of June 13, Israel launched Operation Eastern Lion . The IDF carried out a "preemptive strike" on Iran's nuclear program to prevent Tehran from obtaining weapons of mass destruction. The United States disavowed the operation, saying it was not participating .

As a result of Israeli strikes on Iran, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, and the IRGC Commander-in-Chief, Hossein Salami, were killed .

US President Donald Trump has again urged Iran to sign a nuclear deal amid Israeli strikes on the country, saying the consequences otherwise would be "far worse than anything they know, expect or have been told."