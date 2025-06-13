Iran launched fewer than 100 missiles at Israel – new IDF statement

Most of the missiles were intercepted by air defense systems or did not reach their targets, the military said

The sky over Jerusalem during the Iranian attack (Photo: ATEF SAFADI / EPA)

During a massive attack on Israel, Iran fired fewer than 100 missiles at the country, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokeswoman Effie Defrin said.

He said Tehran fired two waves of surface-to-surface missiles at Israel, totaling fewer than 100 missiles. Earlier, Israeli media reported 150 missiles.

Most of them were intercepted by air defense systems or did not reach their targets, Defrin said. Israeli sources reported about nine hit sites.

There is some damage to buildings, some of it caused by debris from intercepted missiles, the spokesman added.

"This [Iran's attack] is yet another demonstration of the need for Operation [Eastern Lion] , the purpose of which is to eliminate the threat. We will not allow Iran to strengthen and produce such a number of missiles that could pose a threat to the existence of the State of Israel," the military official said.

He added that Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and IDF commanders continue to lead the operation to strike Iran, assess the situation and "prepare for what comes next."

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said that Tehran would pay a high price for this attack.

According to him, Iran crossed red lines by launching missiles at civilian areas, Reuters reports.

The Iranian strike in response to the Israeli attack began on the evening of June 13 and lasted a little over an hour. Tehran fired about 150 missiles in two waves, causing casualties among Israeli residents.

On the eve of this attack, the Iranian-backed Houthis launched a missile at Israel – it fell in the Palestinian Authority, injuring three children.

Axios sources said the US was helping Israel repel an Iranian missile attack.