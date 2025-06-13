US helped Israel repel massive Iranian attack – Axios

The sky over Jerusalem during the Iranian attack (Photo: ATEF SAFADI / EPA)

The United States helped Israel repel a massive Iranian attack on the country, the American news resource Axios reported, citing an unnamed Israeli official and a senior American official.

According to them, during the attack, the US was helping Israel intercept Iranian ballistic missiles flying towards the country.

The US previously stated that it did not participate in Israel's large-scale attack on Iran's nuclear facilities and military leadership.

Late in the evening, after a series of statements, US President Donald Trump confirmed that he and his team were aware of Israel's plan to attack Iran, and that he had warned Tehran about the need to conclude a nuclear agreement.

Western allies helped Israel shoot down targets during previous Iranian attacks in 2024. This option is still not available for Ukraine to defend against Russia.

The Iranian strike in response to the Israeli attack began on the evening of June 13 and lasted a little over an hour. Tehran fired about 150 missiles in two waves, causing casualties among Israeli residents.

On the eve of this attack, the Iranian-backed Houthis launched a missile at Israel – it fell in the Palestinian Authority, injuring three children.