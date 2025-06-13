Houthis launch rocket at Israel, hit Palestinian Authority – video

Three children were injured by debris. The IDF reported that it did not launch interceptors

Houthi supporters protest against Israel and the US in the Yemeni capital Sanaa (Photo: YAHYA ARHAB / EPA)

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have fired a rocket into Israel, landing in the southern Palestinian-populated West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Sirens sounded in several areas of Israel after a rocket was launched from Yemen.

The rocket later fell near the city of Hebron, and the Israeli forces did not launch interceptors, the IDF said.

Video allegedly showing the aftermath of the attack:

#witness | the fall of fragments from the Yemeni missile near the town of Saeer, north of Al-Khalil, in the vicinity of the "Ghosh عتسيون" settlements. pic.twitter.com/BjmWyrOiyd — وكسانة شهاب للانباء (@ShehabAgency) June 13, 2025

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that children were injured, The Times of Israel reported.

"Three children, aged six, seven and 12, were injured by shrapnel from a missile that fell in the town of Sa’ir near Hebron," the organization said.

At the same time, the Israeli Rear Command instructed residents across the country to stay near shelters.

"Movement in public areas should be minimized, and public gatherings must be avoided. Upon receiving an alert, enter a protected space and remain there until an official update is issued," the troops added.

Earlier, during Iran's strikes on Israel in October 2024, the only person killed in the attack was a Palestinian worker from the Gaza Strip who was in the West Bank city of Jericho, The Jerusalem Post reported.