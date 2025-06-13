Houthis launch rocket at Israel, hit Palestinian Authority – video
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have fired a rocket into Israel, landing in the southern Palestinian-populated West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
Sirens sounded in several areas of Israel after a rocket was launched from Yemen.
The rocket later fell near the city of Hebron, and the Israeli forces did not launch interceptors, the IDF said.
Video allegedly showing the aftermath of the attack:
#witness | the fall of fragments from the Yemeni missile near the town of Saeer, north of Al-Khalil, in the vicinity of the "Ghosh عتسيون" settlements. pic.twitter.com/BjmWyrOiyd— وكسانة شهاب للانباء (@ShehabAgency) June 13, 2025
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that children were injured, The Times of Israel reported.
"Three children, aged six, seven and 12, were injured by shrapnel from a missile that fell in the town of Sa’ir near Hebron," the organization said.
At the same time, the Israeli Rear Command instructed residents across the country to stay near shelters.
"Movement in public areas should be minimized, and public gatherings must be avoided. Upon receiving an alert, enter a protected space and remain there until an official update is issued," the troops added.
Earlier, during Iran's strikes on Israel in October 2024, the only person killed in the attack was a Palestinian worker from the Gaza Strip who was in the West Bank city of Jericho, The Jerusalem Post reported.
- On the night of June 13, Israel launched Operation Eastern Lion. The IDF carried out a "preemptive strike" on Iran's nuclear program to prevent Tehran from obtaining weapons of mass destruction. The United States disavowed the operation, saying it was not participating.
- At the same time, Iran assured the IAEA that three key nuclear facilities were not attacked by Israel. In the evening, the organization recorded a radiation leak inside a key nuclear uranium enrichment facility in the city of Natanz.
- As a result of Israeli strikes on Iran, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, and the IRGC Commander-in-Chief, Hossein Salami, were killed.
- Trump called on Iran to sign a nuclear deal and said that new attacks would be more brutal. But the country's government rejected the offer. Later, the US president said that Iran itself was reaching out to the Americans to continue negotiations on a nuclear deal after the latest Israeli attacks.