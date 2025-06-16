Iran attacks Israel with missiles: houses are damaged, a baby is among the 67 injured – photos
On the night of June 16, Iran launched rockets at Israel. The attack resulted in injuries and deaths, according to IDF, Sky News and The Times of Israel.
According to the Israeli Defense Forces, the central regions of the country, including the cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv, were attacked, with rockets falling and fires starting. An air alert was also announced in Jerusalem.
According to information from of the Israeli national medical service Magen David Adom, 67 victims from four different locations were taken to hospitals. the 30-year-old victim is in serious condition, and six others are in moderate condition. Among the injured is a baby.
Two apartment buildings were reportedly damaged in the central part of the country, with people injured. Power grid damaged in Tel Aviv, reported Israeli power company.
"Crews are working on the ground to neutralize safety hazards, including the risk of electric shock due to broken electrical wires. At the same time, work is underway to repair the infrastructure and restore power supply," the statement said .
Clash Report claims a strike on an oil refinery in Haifa and allegedly publishes footage of the hit. However, the information needs to be confirmed.
BREAKING: Iranian missile strike directly hits Haifa Refinery, fires reported. pic.twitter.com/9ffZRNwngR- Clash Report (@clashreport) June 16, 2025
- On the night of June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion. The IDF launched a "preemptive strike" against Iran's nuclear program facilities, to prevent Tehran from acquiring weapons of mass destruction.
- Iranian strike in response to Israeli attack began on the evening of June 13 and lasted a little over an hour. Tehran fired about 150 missiles in two waves, with casualties among Israeli residents. june 14 Iran strikes Israel again. Missiles hit a skyscraper and the headquarters of the Armed Forces, killing two people and wounding more than 50.
- June 15 Netanyahu names conditions for ending the operation against Iran and accuses the country of two attempts to assassinate US President Trump.