Iran attacks Israel with missiles: houses are damaged, a baby is among the 67 injured – photos

The central part of the country was under attack, and the response is ongoing

Israel's attack on Iran (Photo: x.com/Mdais)

On the night of June 16, Iran launched rockets at Israel. The attack resulted in injuries and deaths, according to IDF, Sky News and The Times of Israel.

According to the Israeli Defense Forces, the central regions of the country, including the cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv, were attacked, with rockets falling and fires starting. An air alert was also announced in Jerusalem.

According to information from of the Israeli national medical service Magen David Adom, 67 victims from four different locations were taken to hospitals. the 30-year-old victim is in serious condition, and six others are in moderate condition. Among the injured is a baby.

An injured child (Photo: x.com/mda_israel)

Two apartment buildings were reportedly damaged in the central part of the country, with people injured. Power grid damaged in Tel Aviv, reported Israeli power company.

"Crews are working on the ground to neutralize safety hazards, including the risk of electric shock due to broken electrical wires. At the same time, work is underway to repair the infrastructure and restore power supply," the statement said .

Clash Report claims a strike on an oil refinery in Haifa and allegedly publishes footage of the hit. However, the information needs to be confirmed.