Netanyahu named the conditions for ending the operation against Iran

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: RONEN ZVULUN / EPA)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that strikes on Iran will stop when his country destroys the Islamic Republic's nuclear weapons capabilities or when Tehran agrees to stop enriching uranium in accordance with US President Donald Trump's proposal. The Israeli politician said this in an interview with Fox News.

"Well, this will end when we destroy these [nuclear] capabilities, and we will do that," the prime minister said.

Netanyahu also responded to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's statement that Iran would stop hitting Israel if it stopped its attacks. The Tehran official also accused Israel of disrupting Iran's talks with the United States on the nuclear deal.

"Well, first of all, it's nonsense. While they were negotiating, the Ayatollah himself was tweeting over and over again, 'Death to Israel. Israel must be destroyed.' So this is some kind of goodwill, right? On top of that, they [the Iranians] were dishonest because they were lying. And we saw it in our intelligence. It was very clear. And the US had the same intelligence. One of the greatest advantages of our unprecedented cooperation that began under President Trump is that we share every bit of information," Netanyahu replied.

Secondly, the prime minister emphasized, Israel will not agree to a ceasefire during which Iran will be able to continue developing nuclear bombs and ballistic missiles.

"The issue is not de-escalation. The issue is not a ceasefire. The issue is to stop the things that threaten our survival. And we are trying to stop them. And I think we can achieve that. However, if they [the Iranians] are willing to accept President Trump's terms, that's a different matter," the politician added.