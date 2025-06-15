Trump: Israel and Iran should make a deal

Donald Trump (Photo: CHRIS KLEPONIS / EPA)

US President Donald Trump said that Iran and Israel should make a peace deal. The politician wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

"Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!", said the American president (capital letters as in the author).

India and Pakistan did indeed agree on a ceasefire (which was violated in the early days) through US mediation, but there is no final agreement between the countries.

Trump noted that during his first term, Serbia and partially recognized Kosovo were in a heated phase of confrontation that "was ready to escalate into war," and his mediation managed to stop it: "Biden has hurt the longer term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!"

The politician also claims that "at least for now" he managed to achieve peace between Egypt and Ethiopia over a large dam on the Nile, which the latter is building. In fact, these states have still not reached an agreement on the facility, and in late May, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatti declared an "impasse" in this situation, noting that this could lead to renewed tensions in the region, the Egypt Independent reported.

"Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!", the head of state added.

Trump did not mention the Russian-Ukrainian war.