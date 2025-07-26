The defenders killed Lebedev, commander of one of the regiments of the 69th motorized rifle division of the Russian army, the Khortytsia group reported

Defense forces eliminate a colonel of the Russian Armed Forces who led the assaults in the Velykyi Burluk direction in Kharkiv region. About reported the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops.

According to intelligence reports, the defenders killed the commander of the 83rd motorized rifle regiment of the 69th motorized rifle division of the Russian army, a colonel, surnamed Lebedev (name withheld).

This invader commanded assault operations in the Velykyi Burlutskyi area in Kharkiv region, Khortytsia noted.

Velykyi Burluk is a village in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to the Deepstate analytical project, the occupiers control approximately 31 square kilometers at a distance of about 16 km from this settlement.

Dvorichna and Kupyansk are located to the southeast of this area, and Vovchansk to the northwest:

