Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate Russian colonel who led assaults in Kharkiv region
Defense forces eliminate a colonel of the Russian Armed Forces who led the assaults in the Velykyi Burluk direction in Kharkiv region. About reported the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops.
According to intelligence reports, the defenders killed the commander of the 83rd motorized rifle regiment of the 69th motorized rifle division of the Russian army, a colonel, surnamed Lebedev (name withheld).
This invader commanded assault operations in the Velykyi Burlutskyi area in Kharkiv region, Khortytsia noted.
Velykyi Burluk is a village in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to the Deepstate analytical project, the occupiers control approximately 31 square kilometers at a distance of about 16 km from this settlement.
Dvorichna and Kupyansk are located to the southeast of this area, and Vovchansk to the northwest:
- On July 24, president Zelensky said, that Russian saboteurs had entered Pokrovsk in small groups up to seven times, but such occupants were destroyed by Ukrainian defenders. The Head of State noted that Russian pressure is "everywhere" on the frontline – at the Pokrovsk, Kharkiv and Kupiansk directions, but emphasized that "our guys are standing."
- On July 26, Zelenskyy, following a report by Armed Forces Chief Syrsky, said that Defense forces managed to disrupt the plan of Russian troops in Sumy region and push the enemy back in this direction.
