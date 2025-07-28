In Kyiv, a high-rise building is damaged in a night attack by Russia, a child is among the wounded
On the night of July 28, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones, a high-rise building was damaged, and a child was among the victims. This was reported to by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.
In Darnytsia district, a blast wave damaged windows from the sixth to the 11th floor in a high-rise building in one of the entrances. As of 04:40, eight people were reported injured, all of them residents of the high-rise building.
Four people were hospitalized, including a three-year-old child with shrapnel wounds and a victim in serious condition.
Cars near a residential building were also damaged, but there was no fire.
- Prior to that, Russia attacked Kyiv on July 21 with missiles and drones, resulting in damage in seven out of 10 districts, with smoke columns in the sky. One person was killed and eight others were injured..
- In addition, the oldest McDonald's in Ukraine, located in the capital, was damaged. Despite the attack, it resumed its work in the morning.
