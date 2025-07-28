In Kyiv, a high-rise building is damaged in a night attack by Russia, a child is among the wounded

Four victims were hospitalized, one of them is in serious condition

Kyiv (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the night of July 28, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones, a high-rise building was damaged, and a child was among the victims. This was reported to by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

In Darnytsia district, a blast wave damaged windows from the sixth to the 11th floor in a high-rise building in one of the entrances. As of 04:40, eight people were reported injured, all of them residents of the high-rise building.

Four people were hospitalized, including a three-year-old child with shrapnel wounds and a victim in serious condition.

Cars near a residential building were also damaged, but there was no fire.