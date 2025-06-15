Ten people killed, over 200 injured in Iranian strikes in Israel
At least ten people have been killed in Iranian shelling in Israel. More than 200 people have been injured, and about 20 people are missing, according to the Magen David Adom rescue service and the Israel Police .
Six people were killed in a direct rocket hit on a residential building in the city of Bat Yam near Tel Aviv. In addition, four people were killed in the north of the country.
A search and rescue operation continues in Bat Yam. There may be 20 people under the rubble of a house, who are currently considered missing.
Following the recent Red Alert sirens, at this point, in the scene in the Western Galilee where a strike occurred causing damage to homes, MDA teams have pronounced the death of a young woman in her 20s who was pulled from the rubble. pic.twitter.com/F5h0Fjcfep— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) June 14, 2025
- On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation "Eastern Lion" against Iran's nuclear infrastructure to prevent the creation of nuclear weapons. In return, Tehran strikes Israel – there is destruction in residential areas, local residents are killed and injured.
- On June 14, the Israeli operation continued. At the same time, Iran launched missiles at Israel for the second consecutive evening in response to the latter's operation to destroy the Islamic Republic's nuclear infrastructure.