Iran launches missiles at Israel for second consecutive night, while Israel strikes military targets in Tehran

Illustrative photo of the Iranian attack on Israel on June 13: HAITHAM IMAD / EPA

Iran fired missiles at Israel for the second consecutive night in response to the latter's operation to destroy the Islamic Republic's nuclear infrastructure. Meanwhile, Israel is striking military facilities in the Iranian capital Tehran, the country's Defense Forces (IDF) said.

23:04. The military recently recorded missiles launched from Iran towards Israel, and air defense systems were used to intercept them.

After receiving the alert, residents of the country are urged to take shelter and remain there until further instructions.

11:12 p.m. Sirens are sounding in several areas of Israel after the IDF detected Iranian missiles.

While the army intercepts the missiles, the Israeli Air Force strikes military targets in Tehran.

The day before, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We have paved the way to Tehran, and our pilots in the skies over Tehran will deliver strikes to the Ayatollah regime that they cannot even imagine. I can tell you that we have indications that Iran's top leaders are already packing their bags. They sense what is coming."

The IDF reported that 20 high-ranking Iranian commanders had already been eliminated as a result of the operation, as well as the destruction of nine key scientists and experts on the Islamic Republic's nuclear project.

23:46. The rear command has allowed Israelis across the country to leave shelters, but is urging them to stay close to them.