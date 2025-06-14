Iran launches missiles at Israel for second consecutive night, while Israel strikes military targets in Tehran
Iran fired missiles at Israel for the second consecutive night in response to the latter's operation to destroy the Islamic Republic's nuclear infrastructure. Meanwhile, Israel is striking military facilities in the Iranian capital Tehran, the country's Defense Forces (IDF) said.
23:04. The military recently recorded missiles launched from Iran towards Israel, and air defense systems were used to intercept them.
After receiving the alert, residents of the country are urged to take shelter and remain there until further instructions.
11:12 p.m. Sirens are sounding in several areas of Israel after the IDF detected Iranian missiles.
While the army intercepts the missiles, the Israeli Air Force strikes military targets in Tehran.
The day before, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We have paved the way to Tehran, and our pilots in the skies over Tehran will deliver strikes to the Ayatollah regime that they cannot even imagine. I can tell you that we have indications that Iran's top leaders are already packing their bags. They sense what is coming."
The IDF reported that 20 high-ranking Iranian commanders had already been eliminated as a result of the operation, as well as the destruction of nine key scientists and experts on the Islamic Republic's nuclear project.
23:46. The rear command has allowed Israelis across the country to leave shelters, but is urging them to stay close to them.
- On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation "Eastern Lion" against Iran's nuclear infrastructure to prevent the creation of nuclear weapons. In return, Tehran strikes Israel – there is destruction in residential areas, local residents are killed and injured. On June 14, the Israeli operation continued.
President Zelenskyy named two negative consequences and one positive outcome of the Israel-Iran conflict: a sharp increase in oil prices, the risk of reducing aid to Ukraine, but at the same time, a likely reduction in the supply of "shaheeds" and missiles to Russia.
- President Trump said that during a phone call he explained to dictator Putin that Russia's war against Ukraine must end, as must the new conflict in the Middle East.