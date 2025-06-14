Zelenskyy named the consequences of the Israeli-Iranian conflict for Ukraine: two negative and one positive

Ukraine will ask the US to set a "price ceiling" on oil so that the confrontation does not play into Moscow's hands

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced two negative and one positive consequences of the conflict between Israel and Iran : a sharp increase in oil prices, the risk of reducing aid to Ukraine, but at the same time – a likely reduction in the supply of "shaheeds" and missiles to Russia. The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists, Suspilne reports.

The President noted that one of the negative consequences of Israel's strikes on Iran was a sharp increase in oil prices. Zelenskyy emphasized that in the absence of an effective price control mechanism (price-cap), Moscow will receive more money from the sale of this energy carrier.

"What is negative for us is that there are no price caps yet. The "Russians" are getting stronger due to greater revenues from oil exports. If there are price caps, the price will be limited, then, probably, the risks will decrease. Although someone will bypass this too," the head of state said.

Therefore, he added, during talks with the US, Ukraine will insist on introducing price caps on Russian oil and new sanctions against the aggressor country's energy sector: "In the near future, I will be in contact with the American side, I think with the president [Donald Trump], and we will raise this issue."

The second consequence, Zelenskyy noted, may be the risk of partners reducing assistance to Ukraine due to support for Israel.

"No one is claiming the relationship between America and Israel, but we would like to see aid to Ukraine not decrease because of this. And last time, this was a factor that slowed down aid to Ukraine. And this is a fact. Because a decrease or a slowdown is, to be honest, the same thing for us," the president explained.

At the same time, the head of state spoke about the third possible positive consequence for Ukraine: Israeli strikes on Iran's defense infrastructure could reduce the supply of "shaheeds" and missiles to the Russian Federation.

"A detailed analysis of the Israeli army's strikes on the Iranian defense industry is also needed... Have serious strikes been made on the production of "Shaheeds" and missiles, and other capabilities? There has been a lot of talk about this, and negotiations between Iran and Russia have indeed taken place. Let's hope that the corresponding production or transfer to the "Russians" will decrease. This helps Ukraine," Zelenskyy concluded.