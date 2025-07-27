US Secretary of State: Trump is losing patience with Russia and Putin

Despite Trump's dialogue with the Russian dictator, the US does not see Russia's readiness for real peace

US President Donald Trump is losing patience and willingness to wait until the Russian side agrees to end the war against Ukraine. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"I think he's getting more and more frustrated, despite his good interaction with Vladimir Putin and phone conversations. It doesn't lead to anything. It is time to act. And he has made it clear that he is losing patience and willingness to continue to wait for the Russian side to end the war," he said .

According to Rubio, more than 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since January 2025. Russia's actions on the front line do not coincide with statements about its alleged interest in peace.

The secretary of state noted that Trump "will not fall into the trap" of Russia and will not be "drawn into endless conversations" about achieving peace. According to him, the American president has learned a lot about understanding human nature and behavior, as he has been dealing with "the most brutal people in the business" for 40 or 50 years .