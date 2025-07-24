Rubio convinced Trump to take a tougher stance on Russia – FT

Marco Rubio (Photo: EPA)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio played a key role in shaping the tougher foreign policy line of the President of the United States Donald Trump regarding Russia, China, and Iran. About this reports The Financial Times, citing an unnamed friend and former aide to Rubio.

As the publication notes, as a senator, Rubio was a staunch advocate for American aid abroad and American diplomacy as a force for good in the world. He emphasized the need to oppose dictators and support dissidents who oppose authoritarian regimes.

However, as Secretary of State, he supports Trump's views, which are geared towards isolationism and cuts in foreign aid.

However, the source told the media that Rubio did not abandon his values, but rather defended them, which influenced Trump, who took a tougher stance on countries such as China, Iran, Russia, and Venezuela.

"Regarding China, Russia, Ukraine and Iran, you see an invigorated US foreign policy and a reaffirmation of America's role in the world," the FT source said.

According to him, this is due to "the high-level advice that the minister provides to the president and the rest of the administration on a daily basis."