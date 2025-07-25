Poll: One-third of Americans approve of Trump's handling of Ukraine

Among Democrats, the percentage of approval of the US president's actions regarding Ukraine as of July is only 12%

More than 30% of Americans approve of US President Donald Trump's actions toward Ukraine. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the American company Gallup, which conducts public opinion research.

According to them, as of July, 33% of Americans support the president's actions regarding Ukraine. At the same time, in March 2025, this figure was 41%.

Republicans generally approve of Trump's job performance on every issue, with his foreign policy receiving the highest rating (93%). Aside from the situation in Ukraine, which is approved by 70% of Republicans, his ratings on other issues range from 81% to 88% among his fellow Republicans.

Among Democrats, only 12% approve of Trump's actions regarding Ukraine. At the same time, the approval rating for other issues is even lower. In particular, it is 2% for economic issues and 3% for the budget.

REFERENCE. The survey was conducted by Gallup on its own initiative on July 7-21. About 750 respondents took part in it. It comes just days after Trump signed legislation addressing many of his second-term priorities, including tax cuts for individuals and corporations, as well as increased spending on border security, defense, and energy production.

on July 16, it was reported that 55% of Americans are dissatisfied with Trump's performance as President of the United States, a record number since the beginning of his second term.