Trump is not against Putin becoming a mediator in the Israeli-Iranian conflict
US President Donald Trump said he is not against Russian dictator Vladimir Putin mediating in the Israel-Iran conflict. The American president said this in an interview with ABC News.
The head of state said he would be "open" to Putin becoming a mediator in the Iran-Israeli standoff.
"He's ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it [on June 14]," Trump said.
The American president also suggested that the US could get involved in the Iranian-Israeli conflict.
At the same time, he reiterated that Washington is not currently involved in this confrontation.
- On April 15, while US-Iranian nuclear talks were still underway, The Guardian newspaper reported that Washington was demanding that Tehran hand over its stockpiles of enriched uranium, for example, to Russia. Iran had also consulted with Russia before talks with the United States.
- On June 15, Iran accused Israel of disrupting talks with the United States on the nuclear deal, and the United States of supporting Israel's actions. To resume talks, Iran is demanding that the United States condemn the Israeli strikes.
- Trump later said that Iran and Israel should make a peace deal, claiming it would happen "soon."