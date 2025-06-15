Trump is not against Putin becoming a mediator in the Israeli-Iranian conflict

The US president said he would be "open" to this

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin during talks in Helsinki (Illustrative photo from 2018: EPA)

US President Donald Trump said he is not against Russian dictator Vladimir Putin mediating in the Israel-Iran conflict. The American president said this in an interview with ABC News.

The head of state said he would be "open" to Putin becoming a mediator in the Iran-Israeli standoff.

"He's ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it [on June 14]," Trump said.

The American president also suggested that the US could get involved in the Iranian-Israeli conflict.

At the same time, he reiterated that Washington is not currently involved in this confrontation.