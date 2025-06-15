Five Ukrainians killed in Israel due to Iranian attack – MFA

Three children are among the victims

The aftermath of Iran's strike on the city of Bat Yam (Photo: ABIR SULTAN / EPA)

Five Ukrainians were killed in a massive Iranian missile attack on Israel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported, Ukrinform reports.

Previously, five Ukrainians were killed when an Iranian missile hit a residential building in the city of Bat Yam on June 14.

Among the dead are three children.

Ukrainian diplomats and consuls are working with Israeli police and other services to identify the victims and organize the repatriation of their bodies, the Foreign Ministry said.