Five Ukrainians killed in Israel due to Iranian attack – MFA
Five Ukrainians were killed in a massive Iranian missile attack on Israel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported, Ukrinform reports.
Previously, five Ukrainians were killed when an Iranian missile hit a residential building in the city of Bat Yam on June 14.
Among the dead are three children.
Ukrainian diplomats and consuls are working with Israeli police and other services to identify the victims and organize the repatriation of their bodies, the Foreign Ministry said.
- On the morning of June 15, Israeli authorities reported that at least ten people had been killed in Iranian shelling. More than 200 people were injured, and about 20 people were missing.