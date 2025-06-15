Netanyahu says Iran tried to assassinate Trump twice

Israeli Prime Minister Says His Country Is Fighting a "Criminal Regime That Threatens Everyone"

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Shaul Golan/EPA)

Iran has twice tried to assassinate US President Donald Trump and is an enemy not only of Israel but also of the United States, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said .

Netanyahu congratulated Trump on his double birthday: his personal birthday and the birthday of the American military. During his congratulatory speech, he spoke about the crimes of the Iranian regime.

"Now the Iranian regime is bombing our civilian areas, while we are targeting terrorists. This is nothing new. They tried to assassinate President Trump twice. They bombed American embassies. They killed 241 Marines in Beirut," Netanyahu said.

According to the Israeli Prime Minister, thousands of Americans have been killed and injured by improvised explosive devices in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"They burned the American flag. They continuously chant 'Death to America!' Our enemy is your enemy. And by what we do, we are fighting something that will sooner or later threaten us all," he stressed.