Ukraine-US security agreement should work no worse than US memorandum with Israel – Zelenskyy office

Andriy Yermak (Photo: OP)

The security agreement between Ukraine and the United States should work no worse than the country's memorandum with Israel, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, stated during a working meeting on the preparation of the American-Ukrainian security agreement.

"The US agreement with Ukraine should be as effective as the US memorandum with Israel, which confirmed the effectiveness of allied actions during the recent repulsion of Iran's massive attack on Israel," he said.

Yermak specified that the agreement should be "exemplary": take into account the real capabilities of the United States and the best elements of the security agreements already signed by Ukraine.

At the meeting, the parties held two rounds of negotiations on the security agreement and agreed on actions to prepare for the next round, which will make it possible to make progress on the text of the draft document.

On January 12, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Zelenskyy signed a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and United Kingdom.

On February 16, such an agreement was signed by the head of the Ukrainian state and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

On February 17, Zelenskyy signed an agreement with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

On February 23, Ukraine signed a security agreement with Denmark.

In general, Ukraine hopes to sign security partnership agreements with 30 countries.