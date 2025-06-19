"Don't run away." How BZVP teaches how to repel FPV drone attacks

FPV drone (Photo: Unsplash)

During basic combined arms training (BZVP), special attention is paid to training recruits to repel FPV drone attacks. This was stated by Yevhen, an instructor at one of the training centers of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment for LIGA.net for the analysis " It was worse at BZVP". We explain how the training of mobilized soldiers has changed and what it has yielded ."

According to him, cadets are trained to shoot down FPVs with shotguns and machine guns.

"In the first version of the weapon, plates fly out that you have to hit. In the second version, you have to shoot at gongs that move horizontally at a height," Yevhen said.

Real FPV drones are also used during training.

"FPV is used for psychological stress during training," Yevhen shared.

The psychological preparation of future fighters is no less important than shooting practice.

As Brigadier General Oleg Apostol, Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian SSR, told a LIGA.net correspondent, the main rule that cadets at the BZVP must learn is that the FPV should be shot down, not run away from it.

"Don't run. Fight, and then you will survive," he formulated the key idea.