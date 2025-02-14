Dozens of drones hit Russia again. Slavyansk-on-Kuban under attack

Russia traditionally claims that UAVs have been shot down and intercepted, and if there are consequences on the ground, they explain this by the fall of "fragments"

Illustrative screenshot

Russia faced another wave of drone attacks on Thursday evening and into the early hours of Friday, with reports indicating that the town of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Krasnodar Krai was among the targets, according to Russian sources.

Locals reported the activation of air defense systems and possible fires in the area. However, local authorities have not officially confirmed the drone attack.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that its air defense systems destroyed or intercepted 50 drones, although Krasnodar Krai was not mentioned in their report. According to the ministry, 41 drones were downed over Belgorod Oblast, five over Voronezh Oblast, and four over Rostov Oblast.

Despite this, the Krasnodar operational headquarters reported that an air target was hit in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, with debris falling into a field on the outskirts of the town, causing a minor grass fire.

Russian sources noted that Slavyansk-on-Kuban is home to an oil refinery, which was previously targeted in 2024.

Recently, Ukraine has been conducting regular strikes on military targets across Russia.

On February 11, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed a successful strike on an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov Oblast.

Additionally, on February 13, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported a drone strike on the Andreapol oil pumping station, a critical component of Russia's Baltic Pipeline System-II.