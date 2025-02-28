Dozens of drones strike Russia again: Kurchatov on fire – video

The Russian authorities traditionally do not report hits and declare all drones as destroyed or intercepted

Kurchatov (Photo: wikipedia.org)

Dozens of drones struck Russia overnight into Friday, with some reaching Kurchatov in Kursk Oblast, according to Russian social media groups and the country’s Defense Ministry.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The ministry claimed it intercepted or destroyed 22 unmanned aerial vehicles: eight over Oryol Oblast, seven over Kursk Oblast, four over Bryansk Oblast, two over Krasnodar Krai, and one over Smolensk Oblast.

Fires broke out in Kursk Oblast’s Kurchatov district, where Russian sources suggested an ammunition depot might be located, though no details have been confirmed by local authorities or Ukrainian forces.

On February 24, 2025, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed a successful strike on the Ryazan Oil Refinery, which supports Russia’s occupation army.

On February 26, a source in Ukrainian intelligence told LIGA.net that Defense Forces hit a seaport and oil refinery in Russia’s Tuapse.

That same day, Ukraine also struck the Saky and Kacha military airfields in Russian-occupied Crimea.