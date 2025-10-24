Drapatiy's group received the largest number of troops – source

LIGA.net's interlocutor in the army leadership spoke about the recruitment of troops for the new JFO operating in Kharkiv region and adjacent territories

Mykhailo Drapatiy (Photo: Facebook of the military leader)

The newly created Joint Forces Group, headed by Major General Mykhailo Drapatiy received the largest number of troops among other formations. About this for LIGA.net text's on Drapatiy's new appointment was announced by an interlocutor in the military command.

According to him, this grouping includes five corps and two tactical groups.

Regarding the area of responsibility of the JFG, the spokesperson for the unit Viktor Tregubov said LIGA.net: "This is a slightly expanded area of the former 'North' military command. It is roughly Kharkiv region, small parts of Sumy region and the northernmost part of Donetsk region."

Currently, the Ukrainian army is adapting to the corps system, and part of this process is that Kharkiv region is in the area of responsibility of the Joint Forces Command.

After the operational-strategic and operational-tactical groups ceased to operate as part of the reform, the remaining groups of troops (forces) were the "North", "East", "South" and "West", which were created on the basis of the respective operational commands. The fifth grouping was the JFG (read more here).