Drones strike Kaluga military plant supplying Russian defense systems – video

Drone attacks were also reported in the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts of the Russian Federation

Typhoon plant, Kaluga (Photo: Russian media)

Drones have attacked the Typhoon plant in the Russian city of Kaluga, which is part of the country's military-industrial complex, reported Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

According to Kovalenko, the plant specializes in:

→ manufacturing communication systems, equipment for radio-electronic reconnaissance and radar;

→ producing components for surveillance and guidance systems installed on military equipment;

→ supplying components for air defense systems, aviation equipment, and missile systems;

→ repairing and upgrading military equipment used by the Russian army;

→ manufacturing electronic modules and specialized equipment that ensure the integration of various military systems.

Earlier, the governor of Kaluga Oblast, Vladislav Shapsha, reported that air defense systems were operational in the regional center, but "debris from one drone fell on the territory of an industrial enterprise."

Drone attacks were also reported in Russia's Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk oblasts.

A source in military intelligence told LIGA.net that the Main Directorate of Intelligence had targeted an oil depot in Kaluga Oblast, Kaluganefteprodukt.

On November 19, Russia reported a drone strike in Belgorod Oblast, targeting a fat processing plant of the EFKO group of companies in Alekseyevka.