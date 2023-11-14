Drones attacked police building in Russian-held town, Ukrainian intelligence confirms

updated

The Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, citing its own sources, reported on Tuesday that Ukrainian drones had attacked a police building in the temporarily occupied city of Hornostaivka, in the Kherson region.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday, when two drones dropped explosives on the police building located in Torhova Street.

Before Russia’s occupation of Hornostaivka, this was the Ukrainian police building, and since then, the Russian invaders have been stationed there.

A source in Ukraine’s defence intelligence, or GUR, confirmed to LIGA.net that the drone attack had happened.

They added that there had been casualties among the Russian occupiers, and their number was being clarified.

Russian sources claim that the explosions damaged two cars of the occupation police and the porch and several windows of the building.

