Duda names condition under which Poland will hand over MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine

President Andrzej Duda stated that Poland currently has one MiG-29 squadron used to protect its airspace

Polish MiG-29 (Photo: EPA/Adam Warzawa)

Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed the possibility of transferring MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to Polsat News.

Duda stated that Poland is willing to consider transferring its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine if NATO approves the relocation of Western aircraft to Polish airbases.

The head of state said that Poland currently has one squadron of MiG-29s, which are used to protect its own airspace. If these aircraft are transferred to Ukraine, Poland insists on guarantees for the protection of its own skies.

Duda also noted that Poland supports Ukraine daily and is a crucial transit hub for aid. Without Polish infrastructure, the situation for Ukraine would be significantly more difficult, he added.

At the end of October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Poland had not transferred MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, despite discussions with NATO about a political mission that was supposed to compensate for the transfer of aircraft to the Polish side.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, commenting on this, stated that "Warsaw has done more for Kyiv than any other country."