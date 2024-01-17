Ukraine's NATO accession premature during war, but Poland's Duda supports it in long term

Ukraine should strive for full membership in NATO, but this is impossible during the war, Polish President Andrzej Duda said

Andrzej Duda (Photo: EPA/MARCIN OBARA)

President of Poland Andrzej Duda advocates Ukraine's full accession to NATO, he stated during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos.

However, it is impossible for Ukraine to join the Alliance during the war.

At the same time, Duda noted that Kyiv should receive an invitation to NATO, which would start the process of discussing this issue in the parliaments of the member countries of the Alliance.

"This process can continue, it is extremely important for the morale of the defenders of Ukraine," said Duda.

The Polish leader stated that the presence of Ukraine in NATO is important for the strength of the entire Alliance and the security of Poland.

Ukraine did not receive an invitation to NATO following the July summit in Vilnius, but it was agreed that there was no need for a MAP.

Commenting on the results of the summit, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that, apart from the Russians, the biggest enemy of Ukrainians is the world's tiredness of Ukraine.