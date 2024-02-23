Polish President Duda to address Zelenskyy with message of solidarity on February 24

President Duda is not planning a visit to Ukraine on the second anniversary of the outbreak of the full-scale war, but he will address Zelenskyy

Andrzej Duda (Photo: EPA/RADEK PIETRUSZKA)

President of Poland Andrzej Duda will deliver a message to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the second anniversary of the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine on Saturday, announced a representative of the Polish leader's office, Wojciech Kolarski, on Polskie Radio.

Duda is not planning a visit to Ukraine, but will speak with a message to Zelenskyy.

The Polish president also gave a long interview to Ukrainian television on the occasion of the anniversary of the start of the full-scale war.

"The memory of the event is important because what happened two years ago still determines not only Polish politics, not only Polish affairs, but also world politics in the near future," Kolarski said.

The official stressed that the Polish government "clearly and unequivocally" declares that free and independent Ukraine is an important ally of Warsaw.

On February 21, Zelenskyy instructed the government to stay at the border with Poland until February 24. The Ukrainian leader turned to the Polish president and prime minister and asked them to take part in the dialogue. The Ukrainian leader also invited a representative of the European Commission to participate.

The Polish premier rejected the Ukrainian president's offer to meet at the border. At the same time, he announced that a meeting of Polish and Ukrainian officials will be held in Warsaw on March 28, at which the issue of solving the problem of blocking the border will be discussed.

On the same day, Polish PM Donald Tusk announced that in the near future checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, relevant sections of roads and railway tracks will be included in the list of critical infrastructure objects. This is done in order for aid to Ukraine to arrive without delay.