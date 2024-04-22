Duda declares readiness to have NATO's nuclear weapons deployed in Poland

The President of Poland noted that this issue is on the agenda of Polish-American negotiations

Andrzej Duda (Photo: Valentina Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

Poland is ready to place nuclear weapons on its territory within the framework of the NATO Nuclear Sharing program, President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with Polish outlet Fakt.

This issue has been a topic of Polish-American negotiations for some time.

"I confess, when I was asked about it, I declared our readiness," Duda said.

He noted that Russia is intensifying the militarization of Kaliningrad Oblast and has deployed nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

The Polish president emphasized that if the allies decide to deploy nuclear weapons on the country's territory to strengthen the security of NATO's eastern flank, Warsaw is ready for it.

"We are an ally in the Alliance, and we also have obligations in this regard, that is, we simply implement a common policy," Duda said.

On March 25, 2023, Vladimir Putin announced his intention to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus – allegedly in response to Britain's plans to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium munitions.

On October 18, the Russian State Duma withdrew the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

The United States is rethinking its nuclear capabilities and preparing to contain conflicts in Europe and Asia, all because of risks from China and Russia.

On April 3, 2024, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said that Biden wants to avoid war with Russia, but the use of nuclear weapons would be "a complete change."