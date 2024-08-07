Due to aggravation of situation, Kolotilovka-Pokrovka corridor closed for 10 days – minister

The humanitarian corridor on the border with Belarus Mokrany-Domanove continues to operate

Iryna Vereshchuk (Photo: Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories)

Due to the aggravation of the situation in the Sumy sector, the operation of the humanitarian corridor between Russia and Ukraine, Kolotilovka-Pokrovka, has been suspended for at least 10 days, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced on the air of the national telethon.

"There is an escalation in the Sumy direction, and you can see that the enemy is shelling our territories. As of today, the humanitarian corridor Kolotilovka-Pokrovka has been suspended for at least 10 current days," Vereshchuk said.

The minister added that the opening of the corridor will depend on the security situation at the border.

The humanitarian corridor Mokrany-Domanove through Belarus is still working. It is there that people who intended to cross the border in Sumy Oblast are redirected.

"People are now going there. Today we held a meeting. We are waiting for people. Everything that was on the Sumy direction will be provided to people on the Belarus-Volyn direction," the government official stated.

On August 6, public broadcaster Suspilne reported that the only Russian checkpoint Kolotilovka on the border with Sumy Oblast had stopped working.