Speaker Johnson hints at 'innovations' to US aid to Ukraine, suggests loan among options considered

According to the House of Representatives speaker, such a step could assuage some conservatives who believe that the US is doing too much for Ukraine

Mike Johnson (Photo: ERA/WILL OLIVER)

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that there will be some "important innovations" in the question of aid to Ukraine, which should be brought to a vote after the Easter recess, reports The Hill.

"We’ve been working to build that consensus. We’ve been talking to all the members especially now over the district work period. When we return after this work period, we’ll be moving a product, but it’s going to, I think, have some important innovations," he said.

Johnson explained that he had in mind, for example, the option of providing loan assistance to Ukraine, which was discussed earlier.

Thus, he believes, it is possible to somewhat appease conservatives who believe that the United States is doing too much for Ukraine.

In addition, the option of providing assistance to Ukraine in the form of income from frozen Russian assets is being considered.

On February 14, 2024, US President Biden called on the speaker of the House of Representatives to immediately put to a vote the bill on aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

On February 29, Congress leaders at a meeting with Biden could not agree on aid to Ukraine.

On March 12, the United States announced $300 million in military aid to Ukraine, including artillery shells and ammunition for HIMARS. The supply of ATACMS has not been officially announced.

On March 21, the Democrats in the US Congress began to support the initiative of the Republicans to provide loan assistance to Ukraine.