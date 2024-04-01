Speaker Johnson pledges House vote on Ukraine aid package following Easter recess

The chairman of the intelligence committee of the US House of Representatives, Mike Turner, hopes to have time to vote before Congress recesses again

US Congress (Photo: ERA, Michael Reynolds)

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, promised to vote on the bill to help Ukraine after the Easter recess, which should end on April 9. The Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence of the US House of Representatives, Mike Turner, said in a comment to ABC News.

"The speaker has made very clear statements that when we get back, it's the next top agenda. After having just passed all the bills that fund the federal government, I believe this is going to have overwhelming support in Congress, and we'll put a bill on the President's desk," Turner said.

He added that Johnson made it clear, in particular, to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he supports Ukraine.

Turner expressed hope that Congress will have time to approve funding for Ukraine before it goes on recess again on April 22.

"Well it's certainly my hope. As President Zelenskyy has made clear to Speaker Johnson, we are at a critical point. The CIA director and the Secretary of Defense everybody has made it clear that we are at a critical juncture on the ground that is beginning to be able to impact not only morale of the Ukrainians that are fighting, but also their ability to fight. Putin knows this. This is obviously an area where we cannot allow Putin to win," he said.

On February 14, 2024, US President Biden called on the speaker of the House of Representatives to immediately put to a vote the bill on aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

On February 29, Congress leaders at a meeting with Biden could not agree on aid to Ukraine.

On March 12, the United States announced $300 million in military aid to Ukraine, including artillery shells and ammunition for HIMARS. The supply of ATACMS has not been officially announced.

On March 21, the Democrats in the US Congress began to support the initiative of the Republicans to provide loan assistance to Ukraine.