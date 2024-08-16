Efforts underway for large-scale prisoner swap with Russia but not in all-for-all format – ombudsman

Ukraine is doing everything possible to ensure that large-scale exchanges of prisoners of war take place, Dmytro Lubinets said

In the near future, the exchange of prisoners in the "all-for-all" format with Russia will not take place, despite the operation of Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk Oblat and the replenishment of the exchange fund, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, told Radio Svoboda.

"Constantly, the Ukrainian side takes the initiative of conducting large exchanges, in particular, repeatedly through intermediaries, we took the initiative of conducting 'all-for-all' exchanges. Do I believe that an 'all-for-all' exchange can take place in the near future? No, I don't believe it," he declared.

At the same time, Ukraine is doing everything it can to ensure that comprehensive exchanges of prisoners of war do take place.

The commissioner also confirmed that the operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Russia's Kursk Oblast contributes to the improvement of the situation with the return of Ukrainians both from the Russian Federation and from the temporarily occupied territories.

According to Lubinets, the Ukrainian side seeks to rely on the principles of justice and agree with Russia on the terms of exchanges.

"I would very much like Russia and us to finally agree on the principles of exchange processes and the return of civilians, using this situation. We need to use the principle of justice. The one who was captured earlier gets out sooner," he stated.

On August 14, after communicating with the Russian Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova, the Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that against the background of the operation in Kursk Oblast, Russia initiated a conversation with Ukraine regarding the exchange of prisoners of war.

The next day, Lubinets said that the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk Oblast improved the situation regarding the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war to their homes, but the presence of a dialogue with the Russian Federation does not mean that the exchange will definitely take place in the near future.

During the operation in Kursk Oblast, SBU special forces captured 102 Russians, including officers and representatives of the Akhmat unit. The head of the Security Service of Ukraine announced that the prisoners will first testify and undergo appropriate procedures – and after that, negotiations will take place with Russia about their exchange.

