Emergency power outages in Kyiv and the region will not be canceled for now, Shmyhal says

The vice PM said that there is still a deficit in the energy system

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Kyiv and the region currently have no way to abandon emergency power outages after Russian attacks on the energy sector. About this reported first deputy prime minister – minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal after a regular meeting of the Emergency Response Headquarters in the capital and the region.

"The situation remains difficult, and we are working on point and systemic solutions," Shmyhal said.

He noted that there is still a deficit in the power system, and that is why it will not be possible to cancel emergency blackouts for the time being.

Regarding heating, the minister noted that the relevant work "continues around the clock, without interruption," and two teams are working simultaneously at some facilities to provide heat to residents as quickly as possible.

According to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, 60 additional crews have been sent to Kyiv to repair the damage.

"This is a joint effort of the whole country: 40 brigades provided Ukrzaliznytsia,18 crews have arrived from the regions, including 13 from Kyiv Oblast, and specialists from Kyivteploenergo are also involved. We expect three more teams from Lviv to arrive tomorrow," said Shmyhal.

He also spoke about the strategic task of the distributed generation development plan for Kyiv, noting that it is necessary to reach additional capacities of more than 100 megawatts: "This will make the capital more resistant to attacks."

In addition, the government is abolishing "permitting and bureaucratic delays or obstacles" to make cogeneration plants and modular boiler houses deploy faster, the minister added.