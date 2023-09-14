Erdogan appoints new ambassador of Turkey to Ukraine

The duties of the ambassador of Turkey to Ukraine have been assigned to Mustafa Levent Bilgen, according to the published official notice of appointment.

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has approved the appointment of Mustafa Levent Bilgen as ambassador to Ukraine.

From 2007 to 2009, Bilgen was a special adviser to the Secretary General of the National Security Council of Turkey. Then he headed the embassies of Turkey in Canada and the United States, from 2014 to 2016 he was the ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. Since 2017, he worked as an advisor to the State Department of Turkey, in 2018–2019, as an advisor to the De-Communization Commission of the House of Representatives of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Bilgen's expected appointment as the ambassador of Turkey to Ukraine was first reported on July 16.

