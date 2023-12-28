Erdogan compares Netanyahu to Hitler. Netanyahu accuses him of Kurdish genocide and repression

Erdogan said that Netanyahu is "no different from Hitler", he replied that the Turkish leader is "the last person who can preach morality"

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: EPA/Filip Singer)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to German dictator Adolf Hitler. In response, he accused the Turkish leader of the genocide of the Kurds and repression against journalists.

Follow us on Telegram: only important and verified news

During his speech, Erdoğan said that Israel is "no different from Hitler."

"They used to speak ill of Hitler. What difference do you have from Hitler? They are going to make us miss Hitler. Is what this Netanyahu is doing any less than what Hitler did? It is not," the Turkish president said.

He noted that Western countries that support Israel "are complicit in war crimes."

"He is richer than Hitler, he gets the support from the West. All sorts of support comes from the United States. And what did they do with all this support? They killed more than 20,000 Gazans," Erdoğan said.

Netanyahu responded on X (Twitter) and wrote that Erdogan is "the last person who can preach morality."

"Erdoğan, who commits genocide against the Kurds, who holds a world record for imprisoning journalists who oppose his rule, is the last person who can preach morality to us," the Israeli prime minister wrote.

He noted that the Israel Defense Forces are "the most moral in the world."

"We are fighting for the elimination of the most heinous and cruelest terrorist organization in the world, Hamas-ISIS, which has committed crimes against humanity, which Erdoğan praised and whose leaders he embraces," Netanyahu emphasized.

In October, Erdoğan already called Hamas "not terrorists, but a mujahideen liberation group."

On November 13, Erdoğan again began to criticize Israel for its strikes on the Gaza Strip and the operation against Hamas terrorists and said that Netanyahu's political career was coming to an end.

In Jerusalem, Erdoğan responded by calling Hamas "rebels" and Israel "terrorists."